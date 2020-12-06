Uhuru mourns the death of Mama Nalangu Ntutu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the Ntutu family following the death of their matriach Mama Nalangu Enole Ntutu, the fourth wife of the late Paramount Chief Lerionka Ole Ntutu of Narok.

Born in 1932, Mama Nalangu is the mother of former Narok Senator Stephen Ole Ntutu and step-mother of Chief Administrative Secretary Ministry of Labour and Social Protection Patrick Ole Ntutu.

In his message of comfort Sunday, the President wished the Ntutu family God’s comfort as they mourn their departed matriach.