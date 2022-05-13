Uhuru mourns UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the Government and the people of the United Arab Emirates following the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who passed away Friday aged 73.

“On behalf of the Government and the People of Kenya and on my own behalf, I wish to convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Government and People of the United Arab Emirates following the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” President Kenyatta said in his message of consolation.

President Kenyatta eulogized the late UAE President as a visionary leader who transformed the gulf nation into an economic giant.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the Government and the people of the United Arab Emirates during this difficult time of grieving and loss,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State assured that Kenya stood in solidarity with the Government and the people of the United Arab Emirates and prayed to God to comfort them as they mourn their departed UAE leader.