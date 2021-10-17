Uhuru mourns veteran State House photographer Henry Muriithi Nyaga

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends, relatives and colleagues of veteran State House photographer Henry Muriithi Nyaga who passed away on Saturday evening.

The award-winning Nyaga, 56, was until his demise a principal State House photographer attached to the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU).

In his message of encouragement and comfort to the family, the President mourned the late Nyaga as a reliable and devoted top professional whose service to the country shall be dearly missed.

“I have received the sad news of the sudden death of Henry this morning with utter shock. Henry was a highly gifted photographer whose award-winning work made him one of the best in his field.

“He was a humble and amiable person whose virtues of hard work and dedication to duty will remain an inspiration to his colleagues and all those that interacted with him,” the President mourned Mr Nyaga who passed quietly in his sleep at his Embu home.

The Head of State said it was due to Henry’s commitment to duty and excellent service that he rose through the ranks over the years to become a Principal Photographer at State House.

“Having interacted with him extensively in the course of his duty, Henry exemplified diligence and deep commitment to duty, and always worked hard to exceed the expectations of his assignments.

“It is because of his commitment to duty that he rose through the ranks of the public service to become a principal photographer at State House. Indeed, we will forever be grateful for the excellent service the late Henry rendered to this country over the years,” the President eulogised.

The President noted that the late Henry Nyaga contributed immensely to the development of photojournalism in Kenya having won several prestigious international awards and recognitions.

“We appreciate that as a public servant, Henry Nyaga earned our nation great honour by winning several international awards among them the prestigious CNN Africa Photojournalist of the Year Award in 1999 while working with the Kenya News Agency (KNA). A devoted Christian, Henry also won two International Catholic photojournalism awards, which were presented, to him in Bangkok, Thailand and in Switzerland,” the Head of State noted.

Mr Henry Nyaga has left behind a widow Mrs Lucy Wanjugu Muriithi and three children.

The President prayed to God to grant the family, friends, relatives and colleagues of Mr Nyaga the fortitude and strength to bear the loss.