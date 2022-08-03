The National Defence University-Kenya will play a vital role in the management of national security as it will serve as a think-tank, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

The President spoke Wednesday after presiding over the inauguration of the National Defence University-Kenya in Lanet, Nakuru County.

“The National University will act as a national think-tank abd shall play an active role in transforming our peace and national frameworks for posterity,” said President Kenyatta.

“The establishment of the University with its objectives to promote a high quality learning experience will go a long way in strengthening Kenya’s position not only as an education hib but a centre for security training,” he added.

The Head of State directed that the National Defence University on a continously basis alighln its defence and security programmes to the national development agenda.

NDU-K is the first public university to be established under section 24 of the Universities Act 2013 as an entity of national strategic importance.

President Kenyatta said that today’s event confirmed his commitment to empowering the country’s defence security through provision of quality education and training.

National Defence University-Kenya (NDU-K) brings together premier colleges linked to National Security Organs (KDF and National Intelligence Service presently), was chartered on 27 May 2021, followed by deployment of a core military staff to Lanet on 05 August 2021.

The team took over from a transition committee which had been constituted by Defence Headquarters to oversee the charter award process.

In March 2022, NDU-K admitted its inaugural undergraduate students at the Kenya Military Academy (KMA) and Master of Arts students in the National Intelligence and Research University College (NIRUC).

The National Defence College (NDC), Joint Command and Staff College (JCSC), International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC), Defence Forces Technical College (DEFTEC) and Defence College of Health Sciences (DCHS) also launched their programmes in the ensuing months.