President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the nationwide curfew for a further 30 days in a bid to curb COVID-19.

The President who was speaking during a press briefing on COVID -19 situation in the country ordered police to spare no individual even politicians who will be found out after curfew hours without being an essential worker.

“The Inspector General of Police shall ensure that his officers spare no mheshimiwa, or individual, regardless of social status or rank, who is either out after curfew or who flaunts the health protocols without being an essential worker. The rules are for all of us, and rank or status does not exempt you from them,” warned President Kenyatta.

He directed the Ministry of Health to develop protocol to temporarily retain retired ICU staff to ensure adequate stuffing in health facilities to address the surging numbers of those infected by COVID-19.

The President further directed all sporting facilities including stadia be availed by the Ministry of Health for isolation purposes.

“Government Institutions including all sporting facilities, stadia and educational institutions and other government facilities, upon designation by the Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe as a public health facility, shall be availed to the Ministry of Health for isolation and quarantine purposes,” said the President.