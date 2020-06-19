Uhuru nominates Nancy Janet Kabui Gathungu for Auditor General

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Ms Nancy Janet Kabui Gathungu for position of Auditor General.

In a statement Friday, Spokesperson Kanze Dena says Ms Gathungu was the first among the top three candidates presented to the President for nomination by the Recruitment Panel for the Selection of the Auditor General as set out in law.

She says the president has forwarded her name to the National Assembly for vetting.

The office fell vacant in August last year after Mr Edward Ouko retired after eight years of service.