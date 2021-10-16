President Uhuru Kenyatta has officially opened the Integrated Molecular Imaging and Hospitality Centre (IMIC) at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital (KUTTRH).

The ultra-modern IMIC is the first of its kind in Kenya and the region, and was developed as part of Government’s efforts to expand access to cancer treatment in the country.

The Hospitality Centre has a capacity to host up to 100 patients and their families during their stay at the Hospital

Speaking during the ceremony on Saturday, the Head of State said that cancer treatment has been an emotional and physical burden in the country, which has forced many patients to seek treatment abroad.

He said the government has launched several initiatives specifically addressing cancer care to reduce the burden by investing and equipping hospitals to ensure patients seek treatment at home.

“We have also invested in the construction of more health facilities. All this efforts are to ensure that Kenyans access quality and affordable healthcare here at home,” said President Kenyatta.

“The Ministry of Health has also proposed a nationwide lifestyle modification campaign. To fortify this intervention, we also rolled out breast awareness campaign,” he said.

In response to treating breast cancer, the President said the government has established 10 fully functional chemotherapy centres in counties to ensure treatment is available in the counties. In Kenya, Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer with annual incidences of 6000 new cases and 2500 related deaths every year.

The President encouraged all eligible women to take advantage of the health facilities for cancer screening saying that the Ministry of Health has developed nd disseminated the national cancer screening guidelines to counties.

“We have also developed and disseminated the national cancer screening guidelines to counties and we continue encourage screening and provide annual cervical screening services. I urge all eligible women to take advantage of the health care facilities,” he said.

He lauded the KUTTRH for the immense contribution to his administration’s commitment to the transformation the health delivery system.

“As a country, we will keep our focus on the reduction of cancer cases and at the same time enhancing our survival ship rates. I therefore look forward to see the continued growth of KUTTRH as well as other health institutions in the country,” said the Head of State.

The President was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, Governors James Nyoro and Prof Anyang Nyong’o, Chairperson of the Board if Directors of Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital Prof Olive Mugenda among others.