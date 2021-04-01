Uhuru opens new roads, affirms Govt’s commitment to decongest Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta today commissioned the 4.2 kilometre access road connecting the Nairobi Inland Container Depot and the Southern By-pass near Wilson Airport.

Speaking at the event, the President, who was accompanied by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, on a day-long tour of development projects affirmed the Government’s commitment to addressing the perennial traffic congestion in Nairobi.

“This road is part of our ongoing efforts to decongest Nairobi. It will ease the flow of traffic on Mombasa road and facilitate the transportation of goods to the western region,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State commended Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, who was present, for ensuring that the road was completed on time and within budget.

Emphasizing the importance of observing the Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols to curb the pandemic, President Kenyatta said that was why the official opening of the access road was attended by a few people.

“We want work to continue but we also want to protect the lives of Kenyans against this pandemic,” President Kenyatta said.

Former PM Odinga said he was pleased to accompany the President to witness the opening of the road, saying development of the country’s infrastructure has always been a venture that is close to his heart.

From the Southern By-pass, President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga drove to Kajiado County where he opened the 48 kilometre Ngong-Kiserian-Isinya and the 43 kilometre Kajiado-Imaroro roads.

The two roads are the first in the country to be constructed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement at a cost of Kshs 7.8 billion.

President Kenyatta said the two roads will help open up Kajiado County for rapid economic development.

“The completion of this road has eased transport in this area. Now travelling to Maasai Mara from Loitoktok, one does not have to pass through Nairobi. You can just go through Imaroro to Isinya and from Isinya, Ngong to Suswa,” President Kenyatta said.

Earlier, President Kenyatta and the former PM toured the Green Park bus terminus in Nairobi which is being constructed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

The President, who was conducted on the tour by NMS Director for Transport and Public Works Eng Michael Ochieng, officially opened a new level two hospital at the ultra-modern terminus.

The new terminus, which is 90 percent complete, will accommodate other modern amenities including a restaurant, a supermarket and a police station.

At the terminus, President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga were briefed on the automation and digitization of the bus park.

The Head of State was also updated on ongoing construction of 24 hospitals across the city by NMS to decongest Kenyatta National Hospital and guarantee Nairobi residents – especially those from informal settlements – enhanced access to quality healthcare services. Last month, the President opened four of the 24 health facilities while today he opened the fifth one at the terminus.

Green Park is one of the six bus termini being constructed by NMS in various parts of Nairobi to decongest the city. Others are Desai and Park Road, Fig Tree, Muthurwa and the Bunyala-Workshop Road junction termini.