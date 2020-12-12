Uhuru orders chiefs to ensure all learners report back to school

The government has announced that the resumption of learning in all classes in January remains on course.

Addressing the nation Saturday when he led Kenyans in marking Jamhuri day celebrations at Nyayo stadium, President Uhuru Kenyatta assured that the safety of learners was a top priority and urged parents to prepare their children to resume learning on January 4th.

To ensure compliance, Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Interior through all Chiefs and their assistants to account for all children within their jurisdiction to ensure they report back to school as scheduled.

All schools will be required to submit reports to the Ministry of Education on the identity and details of any child or children who have not reported back to school as directed.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“That the Ministry of Education shall receive reports from all primary and secondary schools in Kenya, regardless of the system of education they deliver, on the identity and details of any child or children who have not reported back to school as directed” directed the President.

The president has also instructed the education ministry to facilitate the re-admission of pregnant learners by re-issuing and publicising the education policy on chool re-entry.

Even with the pandemic, he said no learner will be locked out. “On education as a critical plank of a holistic population, we have done a lot. But because of the challenges of COVID-19, we have been slowed down. And that is why the Ministry of Education, in consultation with the Ministry of Health, has developed sector-specific protocols and guidelines to facilitate the re-opening of all learning institutions”.

He added “We remain on course for the resumption of learning in all classes effective 4th January, 2021; with the safety of our young learners being our top priority. In that regard, and in line with the policy of the Government on universal and compulsory basic education for all children of up to 18 years, all parents and guardians are required to facilitate their children to resume learning in January 2021”

All schools in Kenya will reopen next month after nearly a year of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government embarked on phased reopening with Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 students returning to school on October 12 leaving out PP1 and 2, Grade 1,2,3, Class Five, Six and Seven, and Form One, Two and Three.