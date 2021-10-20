Uhuru orders construction of 10,000 classes for CBC high schoolers

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the construction of over 10,000 new classrooms countrywide for the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC) junior secondary level.

Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday, the President said the new classrooms to be built by local contractors will provide the much-needed space for the 1 million grade six learners who will be joining secondary school in 2023.

“ I hereby direct that the Ministry of Education jointly with that of Interior and Treasury establish a framework for the construction of the extra classes needed to provide the additional learning space for the 1.1 million learners.

Consequently, the President has directed Treasury to engage Parliament and appropriate Ksh8B towards the venture to facilitate 100 pc transition for the pioneer class that completes their primary education next year.

Over 8.1 million children have enrolled under the new education system which the President said will continuously be enriched.

“As a caring Government, and one that appreciates the solemn duty of the State to prepare every child for their destiny, we will continue enriching the curriculum to ensure that our children sharpen their talent and maximize their opportunities; in keeping with our vision for the holistic growth of every child in Kenya” he assured.

President Kenyatta further directed that the payments for the construction of the said classrooms will be remitted directly to the contractors in their respective sub-counties.

“The construction of the classroom will be undertaken by local contractors within the vicinity of each school, so as to provide further stimulus to the local economy; …the payments for the construction of the said classrooms will be remitted directly to the contractors in their respective sub-counties. This initiative will tap into the skilled manpower within the counties, empowering locals with enhanced economic opportunities” he explained.

He called on all Members of Parliament to prioritize allocation of the CDF towards school infrastructure.

“The timely programme provides additional momentum to My Administration’s prioritization that no child is left behind in the transition from primary to secondary school” he noted.

The new curriculum which was launched in 2017 to replace the 8-4-4 system puts emphasis on competencies and talents earners.