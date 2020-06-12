President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered and directed that in memory of the late Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza, the flag of East African Community (EAC) and Kenyan flag be flown at half-mast from dawn this Saturday until sunset on the day of his interment.

In a presidential proclamation issued at State House Nairobi Friday, Uhuru said the flags shall be flown at half-mast in all public buildings and public grounds and wherever else throughout Kenya and at all of Kenya’s Diplomatic Missions abroad.

“In honor of the life of His Excellency the Late President Pierre Nkurunziza; and as a mark of the immense respect and esteem he was held in by the People of East Africa, Africa and the entire World; and in recognition of his enormous contributions to advancing integration and prosperity of the East African Community (EAC); and in solidarity with our Brothers and Sisters in the Republic of Burundi, the wider EAC and the whole of Africa who are in deep mourning at the loss of a Great Son of Africa.” Said Uhuru.

The Burundi government said Nkurunziza, aged 55, has died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He is said to have been admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



His condition then improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Mr Nkurunziza was due to step down from the presidency in August after 15 years in power.