Uhuru orders flying of national flag half-mast in honour of Mugabe

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered and directed the flying of national flag-half mast on Saturday and Monday as a mark of respect for the memory of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe.

He termed him as an african hero and a friend of Kenya.

In a signed presidential proclamation at State House, Mombasa Friday, President Uhuru directed that Kenya’s flag be flown at half-mask at the State House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all Kenya’s naval vessels and throughout the country from dawn on Saturday the 7th September, 2019 until sunset and on Monday the 9th September, 2019.

In his proclamation, the president said that Kenya had lost a close friend. He offered his deepest condolences to Mrs Grace Mugabe, the entire family and the people of Zimbabwe.

“Comrade Mugabe was a shining beacon of Africa’s liberation struggle, an icon that led Zimbabwe in its liberation struggle from Colonialism to independence. He was also an embodiment of the Pan African spirit, offering immeasurable assistance to his neighbour South Africa, in their struggle to end apartheid, and in his steady insistence that Africa’s problems required African solutions.” Said President Uhuru.

He noted that Mugabe spent a lifetime challenging Africa to find its place and voice among the Community of Nations, and stand tall.

“For all these and many other achievements, he will be fondly missed and remembered.” He added.

President Uhuru said Kenya and Zimbabwe enjoy strong cordial relations founded on shared struggle against colonialism and for self-determination.

“Throughout his tenure as President, H. E. Mugabe maintained close relationships with Kenya, visiting Kenya on several occasions, the last such occasion was during TICAD VI in 2016. It is this close relationship that has seen Kenya and Zimbabwe assist each other to build capacities in various fields and confer each other at different multilateral fora. We will remember him for nurturing a strong and growing the relationship between Kenya and Zimbabwe.”

Mugabe died at the age of 95 in Singapore where he had gone to seek treatment.