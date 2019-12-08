Uhuru: Peace, unity are the cornerstones of a progressive nation

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to maintain peace and unity saying the two are key determinants of national development.

The President stressed that a strong and progressive nation is determined by its people working together in unity and therefore urged Kenyans to strengthen the family unit as the foundation of a cohesive nation.

“If the country is built on good family values especially those that lay emphasis on unity, peace and love, then it will prosper but if it doesn’t focus on these values it will not grow,” the President said.

He said through unity, Kenyans will be able to solve the challenges they face and called for the continuous pursuit of peace that ensures all people exist in harmony with each other.

The President spoke this morning when he joined the Catholic faithful for a Sunday mass at the St. Francis of Assis Parish Church in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Today’s special mass was also held to raise funds for the completion of the new church which would be able to accommodate 2,000 congregants.

The construction of the new church building at a cost of Shs 65 million began in October last year and so far, the church has raised Shs 40 million. The church leadership is confident they will be able to bridge the deficit through similar fundraising engagements and wellwisher donations.

The President who gave his personal donation of Ksh 3 million and made of a pledge of a further Ksh 4 million assured the country of his solid commitment to the ongoing fight against corruption and asked leaders to stop politicising the war on graft.

He urged Kenyans to join hands and fighting corruption which he said is the greatest impediment to the country’s growth.

“Please let us not politicize the war on corruption. When an individual is stealing public resources he doesn’t do so on behalf of his family or community. Therefore, anyone who is implicated should carry their own cross,” the President said.

He said as a country which adheres to the rule of law, all institutions mandated to lead the war on graft will not be interfered with and that everyone will be presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.

“As a nation which observes the rule of law, we should allow our institutions mandated to deal with corruption to do their work independently and ensure all suspects are treated equally,” said the President.

Father Paul Sila of the parish delivered the sermon and urged Christians to observe peace and unity in the family especially during this Christmas and New Year season.

The mass was also attended by acting Kiambu Governor James Nyoro among other national and local leaders.