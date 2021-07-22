Uhuru presides over issuance of title deeds to Kilifi residents

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to issue 2,169 title deeds to residents of Kaloleni, Kilifi County.

The Head of State arrived Thursday at Kasidi Primary School to preside over the function while on a development tour at the Coastal region.

The President was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior) and Farida Karoney (Lands) and was received by area Governor Amason Jeffah Kingi and several Kilifi County leaders.

Since 2013, President Kenyatta’s administration embarked on solving historical land question in the country through intensified issuance of title deeds.

So far, the Government has issue over five million title deeds since 2013.

Besides individual landowners and group ranches, the Government has also issued title deeds for community land across the country so as to address disputes arising out of its use.

In April, the Ministry of Lands unveiled Ardhisasa, a digital land information management system which marked the end of manual land transactions.

The new system was designed to enhance the security of lands records, speed up land transactions and curb fraud.