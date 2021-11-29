Uhuru presides over NPS Referral Hospital groundbreaking ceremony

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday presided over the groundbreaking of the National Police Service Referral (Utumishi) Hospital in Mbagathi.

Officers are set to benefit from the referral hospital that is due for completion in mid-2022.

According to a statement, the hospital will provide quality, timely and specialized in and outpatient care to police officers and their dependents.

The hospital will also fastrack medical care including emergency evacuations for officers for work-related injuries and conditions.

It’ll also offer confidential and professional counselling, trauma healing and psycho-social support to affected officers in a conducive environment.

