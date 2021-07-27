Uhuru, Raila set to begin nationwide tour to popularize handshake

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga are set to begin a nationwide tour in the coming week meant to popularize the handshake.

Odinga who graced an event organized by musicians across the country in Gatanga, Murang’a County described his visit to the region as the beginning of a new journey in what could be a pointer to his Presidential ambition.

Though the event was dubbed a celebration for musicians in the country after the government waived 25% of excise duty from their skiza tune earnings, there were heavy political undertones of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession.

The choice of Gatanga, Murang’a County home to many Kikuyu benga musicians significant as the ODM Leader tries to make inroads in the Mt. Kenya region.

Political leaders from the region led by Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria and Kiambu’s James Nyoro in tow showered Odinga with platitudes while appearing to endorse him for the the top seat.

Odinga on his part took issue with Deputy President William Ruto accusing him of peddling the culture of handouts instead of solid economic policies that would improve the lives of people in the region.

The ODM leader announcing that alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta, they would begin a nationwide tour to popularize the handshake in what is seen as a pointer to Odinga’s keenness to capture the Presidency in next year’s general elections.

Other leaders present rallied the region to support Odinga who is yet to declare publicly if he will vie for the Presidency.