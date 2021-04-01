Uhuru, Raila: We are back in business

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are promising to relaunch and sustain their ‘handshake’ agenda as soon as the country returns to normalcy.

Speaking for the first time together at a joint press conference ever since the Former Prime Minister was taken ill having contracted covid-19, the two leaders spoke of the importance of their unity as this was significant for national cohesion.

And the President could not hide his joy in having Raila back on his feet again.

“I am glad that my brother has received a covid-19 negative certificate. We thank God for taking care of him. We are glad to have him knowing that we are going back to the business of uniting Kenyans and promoting national development. That is our joy.” The head of state said during the press conference at State House.

“As the President has said, we have work to do, of uniting Kenyans as one. We want to get our country back on track to where it was when we got our independence.” Raila said

Prior to their joint press conference, the two handshake principals had undertaken a tour of various development projects in the country’s capital and the surrounding counties.

“I have spent the better part of the day with my brother Raila Odinga inspecting government projects both in Nairobi and Kajiado counties. I am glad you (Raila) are back stronger.” The President said as he invited the Ex-Premier to address the country.

“Let me express gratitude to my brother President Uhuru Kenyatta who got me out of my bed. He asked me to join him. I agreed to come out to interact with Kenyans. I am well now.” Raila said.

Amid claims that their political pact had dived into strong political headwinds, the President was clear that there was no other way out of pertinent issues that the country has had to grapple with, but to ensure the success of the handshake.

“Our cooperation is what will enable us to succeed and to do things that are beneficial to our people.” President Kenyatta said.

These sentiments received the support of the ODM leader who reiterated that “we need a country without devoid of discrimination and ethnicity. I am so certain that if we continue working together, we will succeed.” The opposition chief said as they concluded their joint address.