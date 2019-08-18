Uhuru, regional leaders witness signing of transitional govt pact in Sudan

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday joined several African Heads of State and Governments in witnessing the signing of a pact that will establish a transitional government in Sudan.

The deal brings to an end the standoff between civilians and military forces that has been dragged on for several months.

President Kenyatta hailed the transitional military authority and the opposition for the power sharing deal which is expected to lead to democratic elections in 39 months saying the leaders had put the interests of their country before their own.

“I commend you for putting the interests of the people first and agreeing to negotiate for peace,” said President Kenyatta when he spoke at the ceremony held in Khartoum’s Corinthia Hotel.

The President assured the leaders of the transitional authority and the people of Sudan that Kenya will stand by them as they embark on the journey towards democracy.

He urged the Sudanese people to resolve their pending differences through dialogue and to uphold the rule of law.

“Peace and security is the foundation upon which everything stands. The region and the international community are ready to support you in building strong institutions of governance,” President Kenyatta said.

Noting that Sudan is a country that is rich in its diversity, President Kenyatta said the nation’s structure of government should reflect its heterogeneity to guarantee inclusion for all.

The President who was accompanied by Foreign Affairs CS Amb Monica Juma said a peaceful and united Sudan is in the best interest of the region and the whole of Africa.

The other Heads of State and Government who attended the signing ceremony included Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Salva Kiir (South Sudan), President Idriss Deby Itno (Chad) and Faustin-Archange Touadéra (Central African Republic). Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and African Union Commission Chair Moussa Fak Mahamat also attended.

Prime Minister Abiy said African leaders as well as representatives from all over the world were gathered in Khartoum to congratulate the Sudanese leaders for the selfless decision of choosing country over self.

He said the agreement signed in Khartoum proves that the tradition of coming together to resolve disagreements will continue to be a beacon for the people of Africa.

PM Abiy said regional States have actively contributed towards the signing of the agreement because they want to have a united and peaceful Sudan.

The power sharing pact were signed by Transitional Military Council leader Gen Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan and the Forces for Freedom and Change leader Ahmad Al-Rabiah.

Under the deal, the ruling council of transitional government will have a civilian majority and will be revealed a day after the signing ceremony.

A Prime Minister will be named on August 20 while the Cabinet will be unveiled a week later on August 28.