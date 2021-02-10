Uhuru returns surrogacy bill to parliament for changes

Written By: Samuel Musita

President Uhuru Kenyatta has returned to the National Assembly a Bill giving parental leave and other entitlement to parents of children born as a result of surrogate motherhood.

In his memorandum, the President raised three clauses of the bill which sought to insert the new section into the bill.

The president noted that amending the law in the manner proposed will lead to surrogacy agreements operating in a vacuum.

The bill was sponsored by Gilgil Member of Parliament, Martha Wangari.

The bill seeks to provide for a pre-adoptive three consecutive months leave to prospective adoptive parents who just like their counterparts who are accorded three months when they naturally give birth to bond with their children.

The house now has 21 days to consider the president’s reservations.

