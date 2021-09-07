Uhuru roots for closer cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean

by KBC Videos

The African–Caribbean Community Summit has resolved to develop collaborations in areas of Health, blue economy and climate change to harness the tremendous potential in these areas into a powerful socio- economic, cultural, and political force. Speaking during the virtual meeting president Uhuru Kenyatta said it is important for member states to come together and incorporate climate action into our national policies and long-term development plans and adopt, global best practices to mitigate and adapt to the threats posed by climatic change.

  

