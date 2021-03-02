Uhuru, Ruto to grace MP Waititu alias Wakapee burial in Juja

The late Juja MP Francis Munyua Waititu alias ‘Wakapee’ will be laid to rest today at his Juja home in Kiambu County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto, are expected to join other political leaders and dignitaries for the burial.

The body of the late MP left Lee funeral home at 7.30 am for a funeral service to be held at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology graduation square from 10am.

Waititu passed on February 23 aged 63 after a long battle with brain cancer. He was diagnosed in December 2017.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Politicians have been urged to steer clear of politics during the burial in honour of the MP.

In his message of comfort, President Kenyatta eulogised the MP as a progressive, trusted and devoted leader.

“We’ve sadly lost a very progressive, trusted and committed leader whose public actions always reflected the interests of his constituents.