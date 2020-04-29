Uhuru sacks Nicholas Gumbo as KNH board chair

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
George Opondo Ooko is the new Kenyatta National Hospital board chairperson

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sacked former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo as the chairman of the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) board.

Gumbo was appointed board chair of Kenya’s largest referral hospital in May 2019 for a period of three years.

In a gazette notice dated April 22, the President announced the revocation of his appointment and named George Opondo Ooko as the new chairman for two years with effect from April 21, 2020.

“The appointment of Nicholas Gumbo is revoked,” President Kenyatta said in the gazette notice.

It is not clear why Gumbo was relieved of his duties by the President.

Gumbo vied for the Siaya gubernatorial seat but lost to the current Governor Cornel Rasanga in the 2017 elections.

 

 

