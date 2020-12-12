Uhuru says an expanded Executive will guarantee political inclusivity

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to rally behind the proposal to expand the Executive arm of government as contained in the Building Bridges Initiative report.

In his message to Kenyans during celebrations to mark the 57th Jamhuri Day, the head of state maintained that distribution of positions at the top of the country’s leadership will ensure that all interests are captured.

According to the President, an expanded Executive and constitutional recognition of the opposition will reduce the notion of ‘political scarcity’ and the propensity for electoral violence every five years. He urged Kenyans to rally behind the BBI process noting that it seeks, among other things, to end the cycle of violence emanating from divisve elections.

“On the spirit of inclusion, it does not augur well for our nationhood to have two occupants at the apex of the Executive in the persons of the President and Deputy President. More so, in an ethnically diverse nation as ours, this creates an environment of ‘political exclusion’ resulting in the cyclic violence we have witnessed in every election.” He said

Spending more time to explain the reason behind the push for an expanded executive, the president noted that “if we increase the positions at the apex of our Executive from two to five by introducing a Prime Minister and two Deputies, more communities will be accommodated.”

He said this has been borrowed from the successful initiative that was spearheaded by former UN Secretray General Kofi Annan’s Consensus of February 2008 that gave the country peace after the chaotic 2007 presidential polls. According to Uhuru, ‘this worked then, it means there was something right about it.’

“Five positions at the apex of the Executive means that some people will be left out. This is why BBI proposes to re-introduce the position of Leader of Official Opposition, that was so successful under the former constitutional order.” He emphasized

Over and above this, and in an event the opposition carries a large portion of the country and the winner in an election carries another after an election, the president says there is a compelling national interest in giving official recognition to the opposition leader and supporting his office to form a shadow cabinet.

He said the spirit of the First Amendment to the 2010 Constitution is that of inclusion, co-creation and justice and that this should guide the debate the BBI proposals. He insists that this is a moment to review the constitution citing lessons learnt from the country’s history. He said this is reinforced by constant turmoil.

“If there is national ‘instability’ every five years because of an election, this is a sign that the nation is on the edge of a new constitutional frontier.” he said

He added that “if it takes an absurd 123 days to conduct an election or one-third of a year, like we did in 2017, this is a sign that the moment calls for change. If the country loses 1 trillion shillings during this 123 day of an election, or an equivalent of one-third of our national budget, this is a sign that a moment of reckoning is approaching.”

The president pointed out that every five years, Kenyans lose life and property, including the young ones, noting that this a pointer to constitutional decay. he says that this is a sign that the Letter of the country’s Constitution has become rigid and is not in tandem with the deep-seated aspirations of the people.

“My question to the nation is therefore this: What is wrong with trying to fix such anomalies? If Kenyans are not made to serve the Constitution; but the Constitution is made to serve Kenyans, why imprison ourselves with models that are not working? Why run an election for 123 days, with the potential to have it extend to one year if the results are nullified repeatedly? he asked