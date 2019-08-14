President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday morning at State House, Nairobi, signed into law the Statistics (Amendment) Bill and the Accreditation Service Bill.

The Statistics (Amendment) Bill, which is now an Act of law, aims at streamlining the management of statistical information at national and county levels by ensuring data collection and processing is conducted in accordance with international best practices and standards.

The new statistics law also expands the mandate of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics by aligning state agency to the provisions of the 2010 constitution.

The new Accreditation Service Act establishes the Kenya National Accreditation Service as the sole national agency charged with the responsibility of managing accreditation services in the country.

The law, which repeals the Kenya Accreditation Service Order of 2009, establishes a robust framework for the establishment of an internationally recognized accreditation system aimed at strengthening international recognition of Kenyan products.

The bills were presented to the President for signature by Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto in a ceremony attended by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Cheboi, Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale and Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai.