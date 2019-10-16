Uhuru tells off critics of Phase 2A of the SGR project

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told off critics of Phase 2A of the Standard Gauge Railway project, saying it meant to improve the lives of Kenyans.

Speaking during his development tour, the President said Kenya would not be able to attract investors without modern infrastructure.

President Kenyatta, who was in the company of first lady Margaret Kenyatta, senior Government officials and several Governors, asked Kenyans to be cautious of what they say and concentrate on what will bring development to the country.

President Kenyatta who flagged off the inaugural Phase 2A of standard gauge railway SGR train to Suswa, asked Kenyans to embrace peace and unity.

The head of state said he reached out on his political opponents for the sake of development and peace.

At the same time, the president drummed up support for Building Bridges Initiative-BBI asking Kenyans not to be misled by people who are saying it is about politics.

During Wednesday’s development tour the president officially inaugurated the Ngong SGR Station in Kajiado County.

President Kenyatta also commissioned the Kimuka-Oloishoibor Community Water Supply Project in the County. He also commissioned the construction of the JKIA to Westlands Expressway.