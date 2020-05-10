Uhuru to host Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to host a Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting at the State House on Monday, bringing together Senators allied to the ruling outfit.

In an invitation sent to the legislators on Sunday, the head of state, who is also the party leader for Jubilee, asked the Senators to be at the venue by 8:30 am ready to deliberations will border on matters touching on the party.

The ruling party has not had a parliamentary meeting since 2017.

Even though the agenda of the meeting remains a well-guarded secret, some of those who received the invitation intimated that service delivery in the city under the auspices of Nairobi Metropolitan Services will shape the discussions.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Monday’s program is also expected to create a platform for senators to raise matters of public concern with the party leader directly.

more to follow…