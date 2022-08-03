Uhuru to inaugurate National Defence University-Kenya in Nakuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta will Wednesday inaugurate the National Defence University-Kenya (NDU-K) at the Kenya Military Academy, Lanet, Nakuru County.

The National Defence College acquired full University status after being awarded a University Charter by the Head of State in May last year.

While Presiding over the institutions 24th Graduation ceremony, Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi said the move will enrich the forces human resource.

He added that it will also enrich regional integration as a training centre.

National Defence University-Kenya (NDU-K) brings together premier colleges linked to National Security Organs (KDF and National Intelligence Service presently), was chartered on 27 May 2021, followed by deployment of a core military staff to Lanet on 05 August 2021.

The team took over from a transition committee which had been constituted by Defence Headquarters to oversee the charter award process.

In March 2022, NDU-K admitted its inaugural undergraduate students at the Kenya Military Academy (KMA) and Master of Arts students in the National Intelligence and Research University College (NIRUC).

The National Defence College (NDC), Joint Command and Staff College (JCSC), International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC), Defence Forces Technical College (DEFTEC) and Defence College of Health Sciences (DCHS) also launched their programmes in the ensuing months.

On Tuesday, the President awarded charters to eight institutions of higher learning elevating them into fully-fledged universities.

The eight institutions located in eight counties were Kaimosi Friends University (Vihiga), Alupe University (Busia), Tom Mboya University (Homa Bay), Tharaka University (Tharaka Nithi), Lukenya University (Makueni), Zetech University (Kiambu), Kiriri Women’s University of Science and Technology (Nairobi) and East African University (Kajiado).

During the event in Kakamega State Lodge, President Kenyatta urged universities of higher learning to streamline the activities to prevent corruption in the issuance of degree certificates.