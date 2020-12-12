Uhuru to lead Kenyans in marking Jamhuri day

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses Kenyans during Mashujaa day

President Uhuru Kenyatta will this morning lead Kenyans in marking this year’s Jamhuri Day at Nyayo stadium.

The President’s speech is expected to focus on myriad issues key among them the Covid-19 pandemic, the health workers strike and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) with campaigns for the bill in top gear.

The country is grappling increased infections with Governors urging President Uhuru Kenyatta to impose a lockdown during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

As is the tradition, mass travels are expected from next week as the festive season begins.

It is a Jamuhuri Day like no other as there will be no other celebrations held in other parts of the country to read the president’s speech, due to Covid-19 public gatherings restrictions.

The celebrations will be attended by only 5000 invited guests and will be held under strict health regulations.

The Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology will be beaming the event live from screens mounted at various spots.

Kenya marks 57 years since it became a republic.

Posted By:
Margaret Kalekye

