Uhuru to officially launch 4K Clubs in primary schools

Written By: Claire Wanja

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at the ASK Showground in Jamhuri, Nairobi County to preside over the official launch of 4-K Clubs in Primary Schools and the ENABLE Youth Kenya Programme.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will today( Friday) preside over the official launch of 4K Clubs in Primary Schools at the ASK Showground in Jamhuri Park, Nairobi County.

The revival of clubs is part of a grand government strategy to reposition agriculture as a key economic economic driver.

On the other hand, Empowering Novel Agribusiness-led Employment (ENABLE) is a capacity building initiative for youth in agribusiness co-funded by the Government and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

In February this year, the cabinet considered and approved the clubs so as to usher in a new generation of techno-savvy agricultural players who will revolutionize every aspect of agriculture in Kenya.

The 4K stands for (Kuungana, Kufanya, Kusaidia Kenya) which translates to mean ‘Coming together, to Act, in order to Help Kenya.’

According to the Cabinet, the average age of a Kenyan farmers is 60 years, a factor that has been blamed on slow uptake of modern farming solutions which have been backed to increase crop yield as the country looks to attain food security.

This is an effort by the government to ensure that students regain an interest in agriculture in their learnings.

Additionally, the adoption of agriculture seeks to promote an early interest by students in the agricultural sector aimed at improving livelihoods of Kenya.

The programme is spearheaded by the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Agriculture Ministry Anne Nyaga.

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO  Dr. Ezekiel Mutua in his twitter account says agriculture is the backbone of Kenya’s economy and film and TV is needed to get the youths to develop keen interest in this sector.

KFCB’s participation at the momentus #4KClubsLaunch is anchored on our resolve to support initiatives that promote job & wealth creation for the youth in line with the Presidential Big Four Agenda.” He said 

“#4KClubsLaunch is a great initiative that will inspire youths to take keen interest in Agriculture. KFCB hopes to collaborate with learning institutions across the country to promote agricultural activities through film. TV programmes such as “Shamba Shape Up” attest to this! It’s exciting to hear a young kid say “When I grow up I want to become a farmer. . .” Agriculture is the backbone of our economy and we need to use film and tv to get our youths to develop keen interest in this sector.” He said

@NellyMuluka: For most Kenyans who grew up in the 80s and 90s, the term #4KClubsLaunch is one that evokes nostalgic memories and brings to mind a movement that enabled hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Kenyans to have a basic introduction to farming concepts
@NYC_YouthVoice: The main objective of the program is to create gainful employment, generate income among the Youth & bridge succession gaping agribusiness & related value chains.

 

