President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday will present the Presidential and Regimental Colours to Kenya Navy Base Manda.

Upon arrival, the President will inspect a parade mounted by the Kenya Navy. The Colours will then be brought and laid on drums in a cross formation at the presentation area, surrounded by the parade in box formation.

The unit will then receive their Colours formally from the President then parade them before the Commander-in-Chief.

The Presidential Colour is the greatest honour bestowed upon a military unit in recognition of its exceptional service to the nation during peace and war time, while regimental Colour is a flag bearing the symbols associated with the unit which is carried as a mark of identification.

All Military units and bases from the Kenya Air Force and Kenya Navy are presented with both Presidential and Regimental Colours.

In 2018, during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium, President Kenyatta presented Presidential and Regimental Colours to the 17th Battalion of Kenya Rifles.

When a base is designated to troop its Colour, it becomes the highest honour to the regiment or base and it is recorded in the unit’s history.

The Presidential Colour is trooped on special days.

At Kenya’s independence, the Presidential and Regimental Colours replaced the colonial Queen’s and Regimental Colours.