President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday will preside over the Kenya Defence Forces pass out parade at the Moi Barracks in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The Head of State had been away in Glasgow where he led talks on Africa’s role in tackling the climate crisis at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Uhuru jetted back on Thursday ahead of the planned pass out where thousands of recruits are expected to graduate after months of rigorous training.

The training programme is aimed at converting them from civilians to Kenya Defence Forces soldiers.

This is the third time in the events history the public has been barred from attending the colourful event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenyans have been urged to follow the event virtually through the public broadcaster KBC

The parade will also be Covid-19 compliant with the graduates donning face masks and observing a 1.5 metre social distance.