President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the global community to remain focused on its fight against malaria despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The President, who is also the current Chairman of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), said it is unfortunate that Covid-19 has overshadowed all the efforts that had gone into fighting malaria. President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke on Monday evening at State House, Nairobi in a virtual address to the ‘End Malaria Council’.