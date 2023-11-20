Uhuru urges Kenyans to cease from negative politics

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the political class and Kenyans at large to cease from negative politics.

Speaking in Mwingi, Kitui County, Uhuru said every citizen has a role to play in the Nation building to ensure the tenets of our forefathers come to fruition and this can only be achieved through unity of purpose.

He urged the political leaders to be selfless and prioritize the interests of the Kenyan citizens through servant leadership.

“If we are being led by the spirit of servant leadership, knowing very well that we are in those respective positions we hold given to us by God, then we ought to serve not for ourselves but for the people we lead”, he said.

The former Head of State also challenged his successor to address the challenges facing the majority of Kenyans-particularly the spiralling cost of living.

“Leaders have a responsibility to champion for the plight of the citizens and not use their positions to fill their own stomachs. Let us begin to embrace the spirit of servant leadership,” he said.

He reminded the current leadership that a time will come when they will be at the mercy of the electorate. “We should respect those who elected us because when we oppress them, they keep a record and they know you will meet them again,” he said.