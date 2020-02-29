Uhuru urges Nairobi MCAs not to impeach Sonko

Members of Nairobi County Assembly have shelved their planned impeachment of city County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

The development coming after a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at Statehouse where among other things, the head of state discussed areas of priority with the MCAs, such as how best to deliver much-needed services to city residents, days after the takeover of county functions by the national government.

The President met the Nairobi County leadership team to discuss service delivery as the National Government gears up to takeover some of the functions of the devolved unit.

The National Government Tuesday took over the functions of Nairobi County Government following a land mark agreement signed at State House, Nairobi.

In the agreement signed at State House Nairobi Tuesday, Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko handed the County Health services, County Transport services, County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services and County Planning and Development to be managed by the national the government pursuant to Article 187 of the Constitution.

The Nairobi governor has been fighting abuse of office charges and has been barred from accessing his officer by the court over a 357 million shillings scandal.

Nairobi county has had no deputy governor for close to two years now after Polycarp Igathe unceremonious resigned.

The transfer of service according to a statement from State House is a breakthrough in the running of county services that had ground to a halt.

The meeting also discussed national unity and the intensified fight against corruption. pic.twitter.com/rRfsILR4Ej — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) February 29, 2020

The meeting with the MCAs was attended by Devolution cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and County Assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi.

Those privy to the meeting disclosed that the majority of the MCA’s have indeed agreed to drop the motion and focus on issues that remain pertinent to city dwellers.

Saturday’s meeting comes four days after a number of functions of Nairobi County Government were handed over to the National Government.

A number of ward reps are however said to have remained adamant that they will push through with their push to oust the embattled county chief from office.

