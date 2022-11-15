Uhuru visits DR Congo to assess security situation

Kenya’s former President Uhuru Kenyatta is visiting the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo to assess the security situation.

He is meeting people in the regional capital Goma who have fled the fighting between government troops and M23 rebels.

Mr Kenyatta has been holding talks with the Congolese president Felix Tshisekedi, in a bid to end the conflict and resolve tensions with Rwanda which is accused of supporting the rebels.

Regional forces have been deployed to fight M23.

Kenya is sending a second batch of soldiers on Wednesday. Uganda and South Sudan are also planning to send troops.