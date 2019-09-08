Uhuru warns against divisions and negative ethnicity

President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit out at those propagating ethnic divisions in a bid to divide Kenyans along tribal lines.

The president who continued on his tour of development projects in the coast region, says the days of ethnic driven politics were over and Kenyans should unite in pushing for development projects.

The President, who spoke at St Anthony Catholic Cathedral in Malindi, Kilifi County where he joined worshippers for Sunday mass, said every Kenyan has a role to play in nation building.

“All of us, big or small, have a role (in nation building). We have the responsibility to use our positions to assist others. That’s the language of all of us in the Government of the Republic of Kenya,” the President said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“This country needs all of us. And if we come together and everybody carries out their responsibilities wherever they are, I have no doubt that in a short time we will have a country that each one of us is proud of. That’s our objective,” he added.

Father Joseph Ngala delivering the sermon called on Kenyans to nurture a culture of praying for and supporting their leaders.

A call that reiterated with the presidents call for Kenyans to embrace one another.

He called for unity and ethnic tolerance even as he challenged the youth to each play a role in the country’s development.

The president emphasized the country’s growth lies in collective responsibility and hard work.

“These projects will in the end help all of us to improve our economy. These are job opportunities for our youth. These projects will help us improve our security,” the President said.

“And if security and jobs for our youth are tied together then that’s wealth for our country. However, all these won’t be possible if we are not united,” he added

The President is on a working tour in the coast to inspect ongoing development projects in Kilifi and Lamu Counties among them the roads from Malindi to Sala Gate and Garsen to Lamu as well as the Lamu Port.