Uhuru welcomes Tshisekedi’s re-election, urges president-elect to unite DRC

Retired President says restoring a long-lasting peace in the nation will propel the fortunes of the people of DRC and development in the country.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has delivered his congratulatory message to President Felix Tshisekedi on his re-election by the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Tshisekedi was announced the winner of the just concluded electoral process held in the country, confirming his second term in office having been elected for the first time in 2019.

As the Facilitator of the peace process constituted to broker peace in the region, Kenyatta called on the president-elect to inclusively work with those who voted for him and those who did not.

“He reiterated that working towards restoring a long-lasting peace in the nation will propel the fortunes of the people of DRC and spur socio-economic growth and development in the country,” said a statement from his office.