Uhuru Western Tour: Mudavadi allies lament ANC leader’s ‘peripheral role’

A section of leaders from Western Kenya now claims that local leaders have been side-lined from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s planned development tour of the region.

The group led by Lurambi Member of Parliament Titus Khamala particularly cried foul alleging Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi has been overlooked in President Kenyatta’s three-day development tour of the region.

They said Mudavadi is the senior-most political leader, representing the aspirations of the region and its people, and must therefore be at the ‘center’ of the President’s tour.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to the region will not be successful without Mudavadi. When he went to Kisumu, it was Raila Odinga who accompanied him, in Ukambani Kalonzo Musyoka was heavily involved.” Khamala said

Khamala is adamant that it shouldn’t be different when it comes to Western Kenya and Musalia Mudavadi who he claims commands a huge following in the region.

“Even if they choose to put Musalia at the periphery, they should know he is our choice here. We will vote for him (come 2022 general elections),” he remarked

But Mudavadi appeared to downplay the demands by his political allies saying the Head of State is free to visit any part of the country without the permission of anybody.

“The President is free to visit, tour, and inspect projects initiated by his administration. He is at liberty to invite us to be part of his entourage as he does that.” He said.

During the visit, the President is scheduled to inspect and launch major projects in Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia, and Trans Nzoia counties.

Ahead of the eagerly-awaited visit, the President met the region’s five governors namely, Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia) and Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia), and Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) and John Munyes (Petroleum) at Statehouse, Nairobi before his trip to the UK.

It is this meeting that appears to have sparked outrage from allies of Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula. They say the two cannot be isolated and should have been involved in the planning of the tour right from the beginning.