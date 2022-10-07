Uhuru won’t attend AU-convened peace talks on Ethiopia

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said Friday he won’t be attending the African Union peace talks on Ethiopia due to other engagements.

The former Head of State cited conflicts in his schedule for skipping the AU-convened peace talks which are scheduled for October 8th (tomorrow) in South Africa.

“I wish to notify your good office that I will not be able to attend the AU peace talks owing to conflicts in my schedule,” said Uhuru Kenyatta.

“However, in the interim and as you consider the possibility for another date for the peace talks, I would be grateful to receive further clarity on the structure and modalities of the talks, including but not limited to the rules of engagement for all the interlocutors invited,” he added.

In his statement, Uhuru hoped that among the most urgent issues in the agenda will be the immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities in the neighbouring country.

On the peace talks, he said that the silencing of guns is particularly important in order to avail the right conditions for the consultations and negotiations while alleviating human suffering and allowing for continued access to humanitarian assistance.