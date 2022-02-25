Uhuru’s legacy projects to be complete before leaving office

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has assured Kenyans that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy projects will be completed before he leaves office.

Macharia spoke during the burial of former Kangema MP Tirus Ngahu where he hailed the head of state’s track record in development projects.

The CS further added that a lot has been achieved during the second term under the jubilee administration.

The Transport CS defended the Head of State’s speech during the Sagana 3 meeting where President Uhuru Kenyatta enumerated several developments implemented in the central part of the country.

CS Macharia noted that many development projects have been realized under the Jubilee administration

The Cs further promised that Kenyatta’s legacy project will be complete before he exits office.

This even as Magarini Sub County residents in Kilifi County want the government to speed up the tarmacking in Mjanaheri Ngomeni road so as to ease movement in the area.

The residents lamented the poor condition of the road despite being tax payers

Magarini MP Michael Kingi however said the process was in its final stages and was waiting signing by the treasury CS Ukur Yattani for the project to start off.