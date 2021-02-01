Uhuru’s meetings in Sagana with clergy, women leaders postponed

Written By: Claire Wanja

The Consultative meetings were scheduled for today (Monday).

Consultative meetings between President Uhuru Kenyatta, the clergy and women leaders from Central Kenya has been postponed postponed to next week.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In a statement Monday, State House spoksperson Kanze Dena said the postponement was due to unavoidable circumstances.

Also Read  President Kenyatta calls on leaders to work in unity

She added that the new date and venue of the rescheduled meetings which were to happen today (Monday) will be communicated in due course.

Also Read  Be wary of cunning politicians, President Kenyatta cautions Kenyans

On Friday, president Uhuru started his four day working visit of Central Kenya Region.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

On Sunday evening, the president hosted elders and opinion shapers from across the Central Kenya Region and neighbouring Counties who assured the Head of State of their support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Also Read  Sex workers lament as effects of Covid-19 continues to bite

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR