Uhuru’s meetings in Sagana with clergy, women leaders postponed

Consultative meetings between President Uhuru Kenyatta, the clergy and women leaders from Central Kenya has been postponed postponed to next week.

In a statement Monday, State House spoksperson Kanze Dena said the postponement was due to unavoidable circumstances.

She added that the new date and venue of the rescheduled meetings which were to happen today (Monday) will be communicated in due course.

On Friday, president Uhuru started his four day working visit of Central Kenya Region.

On Sunday evening, the president hosted elders and opinion shapers from across the Central Kenya Region and neighbouring Counties who assured the Head of State of their support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

