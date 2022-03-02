Uhuru’s support for Raila Presidency rubs out tribalism, Rasanga says

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga says the declaration by President Uhuru Kenyatta to support ODM Leader Raila Odinga for Presidency in the August 9 polls goes a long way in ending tribal tension in the country.

While reminiscing about the handshake that failed to materialize between Kenya’s founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga in 1978, Rasanga said Uhuru and Raila have lived to fulfill what their fathers were not able do.

The Governor praised the 2013 handshake between Uhuru and Raila saying the country has been able to experience political tranquility.

“The move by President Uhuru Kenyatta to support Raila Odinga for Presidency has completely rubbed out tribalism in the country,” he stated

Speaking on KBC Channel 1, Rasanga told off those criticizing Uhuru for openly declaring his support for Raila saying he has the right to do so just like any other Kenyan.

“As far I’m concerned President Kenyatta has a right to lead this country in all aspects including showing the people the right leader for our country and if he sees to it that Raila is the best then he has his reasons,” he said

“Before the handshake there was a lot of tension in the Council of Governors. The handshake has improved our relations. As Governors were free to crisscross the counties and agree on legislation,” he added

Rasanga, who is on his final term as Siaya Governor said he has no intentions to vie for any political seat in the upcoming general election but will concentrate in campaigning for Raila Odinga.

“I’m not running for any political office. My focus is on National politics. I want to ensure Baba becomes the next President of Kenya,” he stated