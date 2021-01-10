Uhuru’s unity efforts lauded amid calls for Kenyans to embrace ‘handshake’

The National Council of NGOs has lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta’s efforts to uniting the country without seeking to engage in a full-blown political rhetoric.

The National Council of NGOs noted that the Head of State would leave a great legacy if Kenyans remain united.

“We laud President Uhuru Kenyatta for choosing the path of uniting the country inexpensive of too much political theatrics. Unity for the nation is very key than anything else and thus the president will leave a great legacy if Kenyans will remain united beyond 2022,” the Council’s chairperson Stephen Cheboi said in a statement.

During the burial of Musalia Mudavadi’s mother in Mululu village on Saturday, the President spoke on the importance of national unity saying without it the country would not realize sustainable development.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The president reiterating that the “handshake” was meant to unite the nation after the heightened political temperatures after the 2017 general elections.

“That is why after we finished the 2017 elections, there were two roads. One was to say I have been elected and I will rule and finish my term. I had the ability to do that,” he said.

“Our aim was only to bring all Kenyans together and that is where the foundation of BBI emerged..we said elections should never again be based on tribe but policies and good party manifestos that will bring all Kenyans together,” he remarked.

The National Council of NGOs has also called on all Kenyans to support the efforts aimed at promoting unity of the nation at all times noting that it is their best interest if they are to be guaranteed of their well-being.