UK Commits to support development projects in West Pokot

The United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) has assured the residents of West Pokot County of continued support on matters development.

The DFID leader Ben Fisher and Joseph Akure, a representative for the Foreign Commonwealth and Development commended the County for the prudent management of previous financial support.

The two are on a two-day tour of assessing the progress of World Bank-funded projects in West Pokot County

Fisher and Akure were accompanied by West Pokot Governor, John Lonyangapuo, together with the County Executive Committee (CEC) members assessed various developments projects that will help the residents enjoy sustainable development, social equity, innovative solutions, community resilience, and change in the region.

The projects included the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Kapenguria County Referral the Hospital, 33 farm groups projects at Siyoi Ward being supported through Kenya Climate-Smart Project (KCSP).

The Kenya Climate-Smart Project (KCSP) has been able to transform livelihood in the regions with 1570 goats having been distributed to 157 vulnerable households in seven Wards of Kiwawaa, Kapchok, Kodich, Riwo, Masol, Lomut, and Sekker.

In collaboration with the World Bank and the National Government, Kh15 million has been used for the renovation the Kapenguria County Referral Hospital.

The money was used in facilitating services in various department including reproductive maternal health, immunization of children, skilled birth attendance, family planning, antenatal care, good internet connectivity, employment of more medical staff and subordinate unlike before when it faced myriad challenges affecting its performance.

Fisher and Akure also took a tour of Kapenguria town where several roads and streets were tarmacked under the Kenya Urban Support Programme (KUSP) and also assessed the construction of market stalls.

“The residents now enjoy the additional employment opportunities, industrial diversification, business retention, and expansion, economy fortification, increased revenue collection improved livelihoods among the residents unlike before”, said the Lonyangapuo.

Lonyangapuo urged World Bank to channel more funds for development projects that will boost the County’s Universal Health Coverage, manufacturing, food security, housing, education, and security.

DFID and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development office assured West Pokot residents of the United Kingdom’s support in the development projects that have the great capacity to affect lives and changing livelihoods at the grassroots level.

However, they warned that there is a need for proper management of donor funds through openness, transparency to ensure value for money.