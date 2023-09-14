UK deputy national security advisor pays a courtesy call to National Defence College

The Deputy UK National Security Advisor, Madam Dame Sarah Macintosh paid a courtesy call to the National Defence College (NDC), a constituent college of the National Defence University Kenya.

She was at NDC to give a lecture of opportunity to select senior military officers, senior civil servants of the Republic of Kenya and their counterparts from allied nations.

The special lecture offered the course participants highlights on strategic direction and management of security and other areas of public policy.

At the NDC, the course size and composition has increased steadily over the years to include participants from not only African countries but also from Asia and Europe.

Over the years, the following countries have contributed participants to the NDC course; United Republic of Tanzanian, Uganda, South African, Zambia, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Botswana, German, Egypt, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Burundi, Namibia, Sudan, South Sudan and most recently Togo.

The College was accredited to the University of Nairobi in 2002 to offer Diploma and Masters of Arts degree in International Studies as part of the College curriculum to improve on the quality of the knowledge acquired by participants.

In attendance was her Kenyan counterpart, National Security Advisor, Amb Dr. Monica Juma, Major General Fatuma Ahmed, Senior Military Officers and other Civil service officer’s.