UK funded COVID-19 program targets 52,700 residents

Written By: Hunja Macharia
7

19,000 Kenyans living in informal settlements have benefited from a program funded by UKAid to cushion them from the effects of COVID-19.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The program which is in its second month will see beneficiaries receive Ksh 4000 for 3 months and targets 52,700 residents from 14 informal settlements in Nairobi and Mombasa Counties.

The initiative which is being implemented by Givedirectly, demonstrates the dynamic nature of cash transfer programs to reach people affected by COVID-19 through a technology and partnership based contact-less approach.

Also Read  2000 school principals equipped with ICT skills

To take stock of the progress, “GiveDirectly in collaboration with the British High Commission and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection will on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 host an event to share the progress of delivering a £5million direct cash assistance programme, to support Kenyans living in urban informal settlements whose livelihoods have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Key speakers at the event will include the British High Commission Development Director, Richard Erlebach; Cabinet Secretary Ministry of labour and Social protection, Simon  Chelugui and Country Director GiveDirectly Kenya, Lydia Wangechi.

Also Read  Mudavadi, Kalonzo root for dialogue on BBI proposals

The program has played its part in supporting the Governments’ efforts to respond to the impacts of the pandemic especially on families living in urban informal settlements.

Also Read  KDF officer arrested for kidnapping man in Kasarani

It further lauds the opportunity presented by the wide coverage of mobile money in Kenya, especially during pandemics such as this.

The speakers will share the successes of the project and actual gains shared by recipients of the cash transfer support.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR