UK funded COVID-19 program targets 52,700 residents

19,000 Kenyans living in informal settlements have benefited from a program funded by UKAid to cushion them from the effects of COVID-19.

The program which is in its second month will see beneficiaries receive Ksh 4000 for 3 months and targets 52,700 residents from 14 informal settlements in Nairobi and Mombasa Counties.

The initiative which is being implemented by Givedirectly, demonstrates the dynamic nature of cash transfer programs to reach people affected by COVID-19 through a technology and partnership based contact-less approach.

To take stock of the progress, “GiveDirectly in collaboration with the British High Commission and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection will on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 host an event to share the progress of delivering a £5million direct cash assistance programme, to support Kenyans living in urban informal settlements whose livelihoods have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”

Key speakers at the event will include the British High Commission Development Director, Richard Erlebach; Cabinet Secretary Ministry of labour and Social protection, Simon Chelugui and Country Director GiveDirectly Kenya, Lydia Wangechi.

The program has played its part in supporting the Governments’ efforts to respond to the impacts of the pandemic especially on families living in urban informal settlements.

It further lauds the opportunity presented by the wide coverage of mobile money in Kenya, especially during pandemics such as this.

The speakers will share the successes of the project and actual gains shared by recipients of the cash transfer support.