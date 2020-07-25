UK Government to fund Covid-19 research in the country

The fight against COVID-19 in the country has received a major boost after it received a donation of Ksh 150 million from the United Kingdom Government to assist in carrying out innovative research on detection of coronavirus antibodies in blood donors, ante-natal clinics patients and healthcare workers.

The grant will help individual Kenyan scientists and researchers detect the antibodies, under the KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme initiative.

The research will be guided by the Ministry of Health so as to inform the ongoing COVID-19 response in Kenya as well as provide learning for other countries in responding and controlling the disease.

UK’s International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan through a virtual meeting said the study is funded by UK-Aid and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for a period of one year.

She noted that research is key during this pandemic as it will help resolve the many medical issues surrounding COVID- 19 treatment.

“We believe these studies will provide robust predictions about the spread of infection and help to control the disease and ultimately contribute to keeping all of us safe,” said Trevelyan.

Other institutions involved in the study apart from the Ministry of Health include the Aga Khan University Hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital, Presidential Policy and Strategy Unit, Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services and County governments.

The Ministry of Health National COVID-19 Taskforce and Emergency Operations Centre will publicly release the funding in a bid to support the government’s response, whose aim is to protect the most vulnerable people while keeping Kenyan society running.

Trevelyan has also held bilateral talks with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and the ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi to discuss more UK and Kenyan government partnerships towards dealing with a variety of issues.

“We are keen on strengthening healthcare and boosting the economy as a way of giving interventions during this pandemic,” Trevelyan emphasized.

On his part, Kagwe lauded the UK Government for its continued support and pledged to continue working together to support the local health sector.

The KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme is a world-renowned health research unit of excellence formed in 1989 when the Kenya Medical Research Institute formed a partnership with the Wellcome Trust and the University of Oxford.

