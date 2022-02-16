UK Govt donates forensic medical equipment to Kenya

The Government has lauded its partnership with the Government of the United Kingdom towards enhancing access to quality healthcare in the Country.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said he was honoured to receive forensic medical equipment donated by British High Commission to the Ministry of Health.

“I acknowledge the support the Government of the United Kingdom is providing to the health sector and the new 3 initiatives in the areas of Kenya-United Kingdom Health Alliance, health labour migration, global health security and response to COVID-19 pandemic among others,” He said.

CS Kagwe said the equipment donated, in addition to other support provided, will go a long way in supporting forensic investigations in instances of mass casualties, including those due to terror-related activities and disasters.

He called for a government and society approach in improving public health saying they collaborate with justice and security apparatus as well as various non-state agencies.

“The role played by forensic medical services to the public health and safety of this country cannot be underestimated. We acknowledge the challenges faced by our officers in providing this service, and I wish to recognize their efforts and successes despite the challenges,” He said.

And while he called for continued support from other stakeholders, CS Kagwe said the Ministry of Health is committed to progressively improve the forensic medical services that we are offering, especially in the management of victims and bodies due to mass casualties and terror-related activities while observing respect and dignity of the deceased persons, and their loved ones.