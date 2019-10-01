UK High Commissioner calls for dialogue on Kenya/Somalia border dispute

Britain High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriot has stressed on the need for dialogue to solve the border dispute between Kenya and Somalia.

Marriot says Britain is in support of dialogue and confident that an amicable solution will be found.

The High Commissioner assured Kenya that the United Kingdom will endeavor to share information on any possible security threat in the Country before taking any action on travel advisories.

Kenya and Somalia are currently battling it out at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the border even as President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somalia’s counterpart Mohammed Farmajo met on the sidelines of the just-concluded United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Speaking at the Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen Office, Marriot said dialogue is the best approach to resolve the border dispute.

She promised that the UK will not be quick to issuing travel advisories to its citizens who intend to travel to Kenya for holiday or other reasons in the wake of security threats.

Marriot was responding to the Deputy President William Ruto who had asked the United Kingdom to consider sharing information on any possible security threats on their citizens instead of issuing travel advisories, saying the move was hurting the tourism sector