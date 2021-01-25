UK, Kenya agree refreshed security compact after dialogue

The UK and Kenya governments have agreed to enhance coordination and collaboration in security to tackle terrorist activities within East Africa.

This is after CS Fred Matiang’i and the UK’s Secretary of State for Defence, Rt Hon Ben Wallace agreed to a refreshed UK-Kenya security compact.

The two spoke after a high –level talk Monday morning under the third UK-Kenya security dialogue which provided renewed impetus and strategic direction for addressing the challenges.

“Kenya has been on the forefront of the global war against terror and it is partnerships like these that make a difference, and the world a safer place to be in,” said CS Fred Matiang’i.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“This Security Compact will see both countries strengthen their capacity to respond to various facets of global security challenges in a more formidable matter. I look forward to working closely with the UK in achieving this goal,” he added.

This comes a year after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership in London.

Addressing the media after concluding the high-level talk, UK’s Secretary of State for Defence said that Kenya had long been the United Kingdom’s closest partner in East Africa with over 200 UK Armed Forces personnel based in the country.

He added that the UK is determined to invest further in our bilateral ties.

“Our nations face shared threats, from violent extremism to organized crime. The security agreement we have signed today will allow us to further deepen our relationship and tackle regional defence issues as ever closer partners,” said Rt Hon Ben Wallace.

On 28 September 2015, the Governments of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Kenya signed the first UK-Kenya Security Compact, in pursuit of a more stable Kenya.